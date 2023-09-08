PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a decade, a vacant parcel along a busy South Peoria street could finally get environmental hazards removed, which City Hall hopes will lead to future development.

The Peoria City Council will vote Tuesday whether to approve spending up to $784,000, mostly from grant money, to remediate a “brownfield” in the 3500 block of Southwest Adams Street.

A brownfield, simply put, is a property that has been contaminated by hazardous materials or pollutants, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which gave the city of Peoria a $500,000 grant three years ago clean up the site.

Members around the Horseshoe will be asked to approve $784,237 from EPA as well as money from the bank account of the tax-increment financing district that the site is located in. The money will go to Jimax to clean up the site. Jimax will also demolish one of the smaller buildings on the site. Another company, Pipco, will install a water line that could be used later for fire sprinklers and fire suppression systems, according to City Hall.

Set to be remediated are five adjacent parcels from 3540 to 3600 SW Adams St. that consists of the former Tabor property, which has been owned by the city for about a decade and sits behind a fence near the Adams and Washington intersection in South Peoria.

According to Joe Dulin, who heads the city’s Community Development department, the site has been used, over the years, as a junkyard, a car lot, an auto repair shop, and a storage yard.

Semi-volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyl mixtures, pesticides, and metals are present in the soil. Much of the trash and the items left behind have been removed over the years that the city has owned the 5.4 acres of land, according to the council packet that was released Friday.

Then in March 2021, the city was given $950,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to develop the site for a future user.

Council members will also consider spending $111,000 in American Rescue Plan Funding to allow the Phoenix Community Development Services to continue operating their Haven shelter.

The shelter was revamped earlier this year from being for only homeless veterans to anyone who was experiencing homelessness. So far, Dulin said, there are 14 people who are in the facility, located in Peoria’s North Valley.

Phoenix and City Hall came up with the change after there was only one veteran left in the facility. Dulin said the problem of homeless veterans has largely been eliminated within the city and now the organization is focusing on trying to help lower-barrier people who might be thrive at other shelters due to medical or other issues.

So far, Haven has seen a fairly good success rate, Dulin said, of getting people off the street and ready to move into more permanent housing.

For the first six months of the year, the organization used grant money from the second, then they used some federal money from the city. The final few months are to be covered by the $111,000, Dulin said.

Next year, Phoenix has a $250,000 state grant to get them through most of 2024, he said.