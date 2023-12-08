PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Peoria City Council on Tuesday will put on their thinking caps and decide if the way they are spreading around anti-violence grant money is working or not.

The money in question is $700,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan, which was dollars given to cities by the federal government to dig out from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, those around the Horseshoe voted to hold a policy session to discuss criteria for the grants as well as to discuss if the current process is working appropriately or not. In July, there was some backlash when groups like Peoria Public Schools, which levies its own taxes and also got its own COVID-19 relief money, should have gotten some of the city’s money.

But, on the flip side, City Hall has been the benefactor of other public entities such as the Peoria City/County Health Department which has given the city money for programs too.

At-Large City Councilman John Kelly said he believes it’s about philosophies, given that all groups, public or private, are trying to stem the tide of violence in the city. But he believes taxpayer dollars should go to private not-for-profits rather than the school district.

“They already have public money. If they want to direct some of their public money, then fine, but to try to get more, what about these not-for-profits out there?” he asked.

At issue on Tuesday night for their message will be a discussion on how the council will winnow down the list. Some of the questions before the council are possibly changing areas of focus when it comes to violence prevention. Or do they want to change eligibility?

As of now, “not-for-profit agencies, 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954, or government agencies within the city of Peoria are eligible to apply for funding. Applicants must provide proof of nonprofit status,” according to an online packet for the council.

Also, the police department got about $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services that must be spent by next summer. The department is slated to bring back their own recommendations in about a month but given that knowledge, it’s possibly that could affect the way the council addresses the $700,000 it has to divvy up.