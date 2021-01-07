Peoria City Council to discuss reducing liquor, gaming license fees for 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council is considering ways to offer bars and restaurants a little more relief this year.

According to a press release from the city, the council will consider reducing the cost of renewal fees for liquor licenses and video gaming licenses at its next meeting.

“The ongoing COVID19 pandemic and continued mitigations from the State of Illinois have made it difficult for bars and restaurants to sustain regular business,” the press release reads. “To counter the financial distress that’s impacted businesses, the City Council will consider two ordinances at the January 12 meeting that would reduce the cost of renewal fees for holders of on-site consumption liquor licenses and video gaming licenses.”

For video gaming licenses, the ordinance proposes reducing the terminal license from $500 per machine to $250.

For on-site consumption liquor licenses, the reduction would be 50% of the established fee, which depends on the type of license the owner holds. The press release specifies this does not include packaged goods purchased in grocery and liquor stores.

One of the proposed ordinances has a clause for “any business found guilty in any court or state or local administrative hearing or proceeding to have violated a COVID-19 Regulation.” That clause states “in that case, within 30 days after the finding, the licensee shall, as a condition of its license, pay the City the full amount of the license fee for its license as set forth in sections 3-52 and 3-53 of the Liquor Code.”

The City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 12 at 6:00 pm.