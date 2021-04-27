Peoria City Council to further discussion regarding establishing the first city-run land bank in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority and The Illinois Attorney Generals’ office are looking to provide the city with $200,000 in funding to create a land bank in the city.

This would allow the city to hire a land manager who will work with a committee to get titles to vacant and abandoned properties, in order to get those properties into the hands of the right property owner.

The goal of the land bank is to save the city money, as demolition can be costly.

Joe Dulin, Assistant Community Development Director, said the hope is once abandoned and vacant homes, often targets of crime, are in the hands of the right owner, neighborhoods will improve, blight will be reduced, and safety will be increased.

“Vacant property is a prime target for crime and arson, and things like that, by working specifically and strategically to get these properties, put them back on the tax rolls, get people to take pride and ownership in those properties, that they now have the opportunity to own, we can really increase public safety in Peoria,” said Dulin.

Tonight the council unanimously voted to discuss the item further and it will be on the agenda again in two weeks.

Dulin also wants to hold public meetings to get input from the public.