PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A month from now, the city of Peoria could be embarking on a new path for its riverfront which would include a dog park, kayak launch and more outdoor artwork.

Members of the City Council will first hear about the proposal at their meeting on July 25. The plan is years in the making and started in earnest after the Riverfront Village platform was demolished in 2018.

The plan goes from the Bob Michel Bridge to the south and the Murray Baker Bridge on the northern edge of the riverfront. Much of the existing features remain including the clock tower plaza, the current boat dock, the River Station building and the lawn where the old platform once stood.

But new features like the dog park and the kayak launch on the park’s southern edge are new. Also new are a proposed playground, an interactive water feature and sport courts.

“We already have heard from the public that our Riverfront is one of our greatest resources. The proposed Riverfront Plan will be a major draw to visitors and community members alike. Through robust public input, the designers have created a plan that is for all interests and abilities,” said Mayor Rita Ali. “This will be a space for temporary and permanent programs with elements from our complete streets and bicycle plans. The design is also sensitive to the surrounding ecosystem while also considering the dynamic properties of the river.”

The city received a federal grant for flood protection in 2023, and is awaiting additional funding from the state.

After the council hears about it on July 25, the plan will go to the Planning and Zoning Commission on August 3 and return to the Council for a vote on August 8.