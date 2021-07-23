Peoria City Council to hear ordinance aimed at reducing illegal tire dumping

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A proposal by the Peoria Community Development Department may help the city crackdown on illegally dumped tires.

The department is suggesting a license requirement for all businesses, organizations, and people that sell or exchange tires.

Businesses would also be required to keep records of tire disposal, including amounts of tires disposed of, dates, and locations.

The general manager of Peoria Plaza Tire says they believe the ordinance would be helpful.

“It’s actually a big expense to certain people in the community because you have little places popping up all over, and they’re throwing their tires into people’s vacant lots, or rental properties, and then they’re stuck with the bill of disposing them properly,” said Austin Williams, GM of Peoria Plaza Tire.

Williams also says the cost to properly dispose of tires may lead some to illegally dump them.

“We actually have a full-sized semi-trailer behind our building, and we actually dispose of all our used tires there. So the EPA actually tracks it which of course is the proper way to do it, but it is an expense and I think that’s why people try to cut corners and throw them in alleys,” he said.

The ordinance will go to Peoria City Council for first reading on Tuesday, July 27.