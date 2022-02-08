PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Some Peoria residents are letting their voices be heard about a proposed redistricting map and not everyone is happy about it.

At Tuesday night’s Peoria City Council meeting, a group of residents shared their concerns about the proposed version 2.3 redistricting map. It would equally distribute the city’s population to have 22,630 people per council district.

According to the City of Peoria’s website, to reach that goal:

District 1 needs to grow by 3,938 people

District 2 needs to grow by 1,555 people

District 3 needs to grow by 1,113 people

District 4 needs to contract by 1,329 people

District 5 needs to contract by 5,568 people

But in order to do that, the current voting districts would either grow, shrink or move.

During Tuesday night’s public comment section, James Hinchee, a Peoria resident living in The Uplands neighborhood, said, “While I’m sure our representatives will do their best to represent everyone in their districts, you know the experiences, the needs of those from the north to the south are going to be very different.”

Other critics of the proposed version 2.3 redistricting maps cited additional worries: concerns about their neighborhoods being split up, the speed of council’s redistricting decision, and how communities that are distanced but now a part of the same proposed district would be able to find common ground.

District 1 Councilmember, Denise Jackson, proposed pushing council’s February 22 map vote back, and instead having a special policy meeting that day to have further map discussions. However, in a follow up 8-3 vote, that motion failed.

City councilmembers will vote to approve or deny the proposed version 2.3 redistricting map at the next council meeting on February 22.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, city council members also passed an ordinance to authorize TIF money for the University St./War Memorial Drive redevelopment project. Additionally, a number of citizens encouraged city council to find a way to keep the Spirit of Peoria Riverboat from leaving the city. The council has not taken action on that measure yet.



