Peoria City Council votes to convert Adams and Jefferson Streets into 2-way conversion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two downtown streets in Peoria are getting a makeover.

Members of the Peoria City Council approved a state motor fuel tax resolution Tuesday evening aiming to convert SW Adams and Jefferson Streets into a two-way street.

The conversion would affect Adams Street from N. William Kumpf Boulevard to Hamilton Boulevard, and Jefferson Avenue from N. William Kumpf Boulevard to Fayette Street.

The council unanimously approved the plan. Council member Sid Ruckriegel abstained from voting on the matter to avoid a conflict of interest, as he owns a piece of property that would be affected by the change.

The resolution, which will cost nearly $600,000, was made possible with federal funding through the INVEST in America Act, which was passed by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL).