PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday night’s meeting of the Peoria City Council doesn’t have a long agenda but it does have one item that could drive change throughout the city.

As part of their meeting, members around the Horseshoe will hear about a plan to revamp the city’s riverfront, a process that has been years in the making. The Riverfront has long been seen as an area with vast potential.

After the Riverfront Village platform was torn down in 2018, City Hall has tried to come up with ideas on how to use the land and held several public meetings to get input from the community.

The plan that council members will hear about is a product of those meetings.

The plan goes from the Bob Michel Bridge to the south and the Murray Baker Bridge on the northern edge of the riverfront. Much of the existing features remain including the clock tower plaza, the current boat dock, the River Station building and the lawn where the old platform once stood.

But new features like a dog park and a kayak launch on the park’s southern edge are new. Also new are a proposed playground, an interactive water feature, sport courts, and an area dedicated to festival grounds with a concert stage.

Initial cost estimates are $15 to $25 million, of which $15 million would come from state grants. City Hall conducted a survey to assess community wants and needs.

After Tuesday’s meeting, the plan will go to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on August 3, and return to the council for a vote on August 8.