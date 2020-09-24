Peoria City Councilman announces re-election run for District 2

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — District 2 Councilman Chuck Grayeb said he has unfinished business on Peoria’s City Council.

Thursday, Grayeb announced he’s running for re-election for the district two council seat.

“It’s the keystone district. My constituents are second to none. We have great projects just around the corner to rebuild our infrastructure and I’m going to continue to fight for core basic services: police and fire. Without that we have nothing,” said Grayeb.

He said his top priorities are to keep Peorians safe and prioritize public safety, including the local fire and police departments.

After Peoria City Council members voted this week to bail out the Peoria Civic Center, Grayeb said constituents should come first and corporate bailouts should be secondary.

“When seven members of the council vote to defund the Peoria fire department to the tune of 44 firefighters in less than two and a half years, that is a problem. It’s a huge problem because it endangers not only firefighter safety but the people in our neighborhoods,” said Grayeb.

Grayeb said it’s important to fight for Peorians and to think about the future of the city.

“We have to be sure Peoria doesn’t fall of the cliff because of imprudent actions taken by our body. We have to keep people wanting to live here. We have to deal with the real issues of security that exist, and we have to rebuild our infrastructure, and we’re going to do that,” said Grayeb.

Grayeb has served as a councilman for District 2 since May of 2013.

Earlier this month, Peter Kobak announced he is running for the 2nd District council seat.

