Peoria City Councilman pleads guilty in 2019 domestic case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria City Councilman has pleaded guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct.

Thirty-six-year-old Zach Olyer entered the guilty plea in Peoria County court Friday. Other charges, of domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report, were dropped by the court.

Oyler was arrested in July 2019 after his wife, Heather Olyer, claimed he assaulted her.

Heather Olyer released a statement through her attorney Kevin Sullivan just before her husband’s court appearance Friday saying her husband is not guilty of these charges and urged him to plead not guilty.

The statement says Heather has unsuccessfully attempted to get the case dismissed through the Peoria County State’s Attorney.

The statement goes on to say that even though Oyler believes and maintains he is not guilty of any criminal offense, he entered the plea to put the matter behind them.

Oyler was sentenced to nine months of court supervision.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected