Peoria City Councilwoman Denise Jackson hosts inaugural First District neighborhood tour

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria First District Councilwoman Denise Jackson hosted the first of a series of neighborhood tours intended to draw attention to the poverty and blight experienced by the residents of her district.

“We want to give people an opportunity to look at some of our assets, but most importantly, we also want to give folks an opportunity to witness firsthand the poverty, deteriorating roads, blight, boarded-up houses,” Jackson said.

Two buses full of tourgoers pulled away from Trewyn Park just after 10 a.m. to get a glimpse of life in one of the poorest zip codes in the country. The tour ran for about 75 minutes.

Fionna Larcum moved to Peoria a year and a half ago and said she came to discover an area she had only read about.

“It was mostly putting places and locations together with names I’ve read about. I think you need to see it with your own eyes, feel the bumps on the roads, you need to see the people, you need to see what’s going on in your community,” she said.

Helen King lives in the Fourth District, and said she came because she was interested in finding out what goes on “in the most deprived area of Peoria.”

“Living up north, if you never get this way, you never know what goes on here, and how bad it is,” she said.

King said the far south end by the Harrison School stuck out the most to her and recommends the tour to others.

“They’ve done new housing down there but they still have the old housing, and I think they need to start thinking about getting upgraded affordable housing,” she said. “I encourage everybody to come on these tours, and I’m thanking Councilwoman Jackson for doing this because I really enjoyed it.

Jackson said she hopes tourgoers take the next step to bring investments to the area.

“We hope people come away from this tour with a sense of compassion, empathy, and concern, and most importantly, a willingness to go to their elected reps and say maybe we should try to make sure the community that has been neglected for so long gets a little more than we get because it’s time we help the weakest link,” she said.

Tours start at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Trewyn Park in Peoria and run through Sept. 25. The tours are in partnership with the Peoria Park District.