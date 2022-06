PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Children in the area are now eligible for a booster shot.

A special pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer booster clinic is now accepting patients ages 5-11. The appointments are for June 6-9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Peoria City/County Health Department in room 125.

Parents/guardians are required to attend. Appointments can be booked here.