Peoria City/County Health Department now open weekends for vaccinations, booster shots

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Jan. 8, the Peoria City/County Health Department will be open on weekends to give Central Illinoisans vaccinations and booster shots.

Health leaders made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook. The new hours are listed below:

Monday-Friday — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk-in Clinic/No Appointment Necessary

All three vaccines are available

Ages 5 through adults

The Peoria City/County Health Department is located at 2116 N. Sheridan Rd. Proof of insurance is not required.