Peoria City/County Health Department searching for vaccine clinic volunteers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local health department is in need of volunteers and is turning to the community for help.

The Peoria City/County Health Department is searching for people to assist with its Heddington Oaks vaccine clinic.

Opportunities are available for both medical and non-medical volunteers.

Health department staff said additional help may allow them to expand their reach in the community.

“If we get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which we’re still waiting to hear about that for when is a set date, we could be looking to do that at a different location. So the more strike teams we can put together, the more volunteers, it will definitely help us out, in the long run, to get more vaccine in the community,” said Jill Stowe, Emergency Preparedness Planner for Peoria City/County Health Department.

Stowe said helping with vaccinations has also shown to be a gratifying experiencing for some.

“We have so many retired volunteers that want to come in and give back to the community as well and some of the nursing staff that comes in, and it’s just unbelievable how grateful people are to be able to give back to their community and help with such a strong effort that we’ve been doing,” she said.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

To administer the vaccine, volunteers must also show proof they are a licensed medical professional.

To register, email jstowe@peoriacounty.org or click here.