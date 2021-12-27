Peoria City Hall looking to fill positions as worker shortage continues

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is looking to fill many vital positions across different departments, according to city social media posts.

“During the pandemic, the city offered an early retirement program for many of our employees, we did see people take advantage of that, and we reduced our workforce considerably,” said City Manager Patrich Urich,

Urich said many of the lay-offs were due to the city not knowing how hard a financial hit there would be from the pandemic. He said now that the city council adopted the 2022 city budget in November, they are restoring some of those positions.

He also said positions that were unfilled at the start of the pandemic were eliminated, and some are also being recovered.

“We’re in the process of filling back those positions, and yes, we have a number of open positions right now that we’re looking to fill,” Urich said, “and we would really encourage all that are interested in working for the City of Peoria… take a look at those potential job openings and opportunities and certainly apply.”

Funding for the positions comes from the new city budget.

“Every one of them is needed for the city right now to operate,” Urich said.

Some jobs up for grabs are:

Administrative Specialist,

ECC Telecommunicator,

Grant Writer,

Urban Planner,

Police Recruiter

and many more

Urich said while some are more appealing than others, he said these opportunities are not just for a job, but also a way to improve the community.

“I think that public service is a great profession, it’s very mission-driven,” he said. “We’re here to provide service to our community and make our city better and stronger.”

The full list of city positions can be found here.