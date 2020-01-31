‘Peoria City’ joins United Soccer League Two Expansion team

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria’s upcoming soccer team officially called ‘Peoria City‘ is expected to compete in the United Soccer League Two starting May 9th.

Jim DeRose, Bradley University Men’s Soccer head coach, Kim Blickenstaff, local developer, and Tim Regan, Bradley’s Men’s soccer assistant coach, announced the plans for the project at a press conference Thursday.

USL League Two offers a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada, according to a press release.

DeRose said bringing the pre-professional soccer league to the river city will not only benefit the players but also Peoria’s economy.

“We’re here to fill a space in this May through mid-July that will allow us to showcase this community while having affordability and fan engagement,” DeRose said.

He said the team will have over 30 amateur players, with a majority being college students, a few high schoolers and some college graduates from all over the world.

DeRose said another incentive for players to come to Peoria and participate will be additional career opportunities for those in college, such as internships and job shadowing.

Regan said he’ll assist in coaching the team. Regan said he’s been through similar programs and said this opportunity offers additional experience that could potentially help amateur players progress into the major league.

“If you look at the MLS draft and players that go from college into the MLS about 80 percent play in this league at some point in their college career,” Regan said.

Peoria City is expected to play 14 regular-season games, seven at home which will be Bradley University’s Shea Stadium, in the 2020 season. The team’s first home game will be May 23rd against the Green Bay Voyageurs.