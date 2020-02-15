Peoria city leaders discuss purchasing riverfront land, hoping to add more amenities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront is a prime location for neighbors in and around the area.

City leaders are hoping to take it to the next level.

To be able to dedicate additional riverfront space to the community would be good if we can make that happen. Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria

Mayor Jim Ardis said the city is contemplating purchasing the land where the downtown US Post Office and Ameren Gas Facility sit.

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) said the concept would a great opportunity for expansion.

If sometimes in the future this is able to come to fruition I think it opens up further development opportunities for downtown Peoria, for the riverfront, for the warehouse district, which is really consistent with the vision of our transformation for this part of the community. State Representative Ryan Spain, (R-Peoria)

Even though this plan is in the preliminary stages, Mayor Ardis already has a vision.

The vision is simple the vision is basically just giving the property back to the citizens of peoria and having that be community space, what would go in that space would be up to the community to decide. Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria

It could be other amenities that interact with the riverfront in a way that we don’t have currently downtown. I think there are a lot of different options and this a very large site so there could be potential to explore mutiple ideas. State Representative Ryan Spain, (R-Peoria)

State Rep. Spain said he is dreaming big for the future of Peoria.

Timothy Ratliff, the district manager for the downtown location of the US Post Office, said the community should know there is no current agreement in place or negotiation with the city of Peoria regarding the sale of the State Street Post Office.

We reached out to Ameren for comment, but have not heard back.