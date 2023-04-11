PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria city leaders are reacting to news KDB Group listed multiple landmark properties for sale, including the Scottish Rite Theatre.

Sankoty Lakes in Spring Bay, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts in Peoria Heights, and Pabst Office Building in Peoria Heights have also been listed for sale.

“KDB Group certainly showed that the property can be a great venue. It can fill a niche in the community, and hopefully, somebody comes along and wants to continue in that. So looking forward to it,” said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

In early January, KDB Group announced plans to pull back operations in the Peoria area. All venues shuttered almost immediately by mid-January.

The 10,000-square-foot Scottish Rite Theatre is listed for $8.5 million. The KDB Group renovated and restored the theatre in 2021. It was originally built in 1925 as a Masonic Temple.

“It was a great redevelopment project by the KDB Group to redo that property and I think that we were very pleased to see it open as a venue in the community. I think it’s a good opportunity for somebody in the community to take a historic property and continue to use it as a great venue in the community,” said Urich.

WMBD has reached out to KDB Group and Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan for comment but has not heard back.