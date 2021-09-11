Peoria city leaders remember 9/11 on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council held a special meeting Saturday, Sept. 11, on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, honoring first responders and the thousands of lives lost.

Council members and other city leaders, like the Chief of the Peoria Fire Department, Jim Bachman, and Peoria Police Chief, Eric P. Echevarria, shared their memories of that day and how it has impacted their lives.

“It was a tough morning. It was a tough morning for everybody in the country,” Bachman said.

Bachman said while Saturday’s event was to help share the stories of 9/11 and remember those who died, he said it’s also for the people who experienced a loss that day.

“The suffering doesn’t end for them, and that’s a real struggle for many of them to this day,” Bachman said. “They say time heals all wounds, but I find that hard to believe frankly.”

Mayor Rita Ali said she learned from the other council members’ recollections of the September 11 attacks. She said she thinks there is a stronger bond between her and her colleagues, and the community, after the event.

“There was a common theme in all the reflections and it was solidarity,” Mayor Ali said. “Having people to come together as one body, one human body, to love one another, to support one another, to care for one another, to protect one another.”

The Murray Baker Bridge will be lit in blue Saturday night for the nationwide “A Tribute in Light”.