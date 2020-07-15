Peoria city leaders say tax revenue projections are up, no plans to finalize the 2020 budget this month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council has yet to finalize the amended 2020 budget. Tuesday night, Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich updated council members about the status of the city’s financial position.

Businesses are re-opening in Peoria which is proliferating the cash flow. Urich said as a result revenue projections are on the rise. Now that there is an influx of revenue from sales tax, the city is considering borrowing less for the 2020 fiscal year.

The budget proposal now includes a $15 million borrowing package instead of the $20 million option.

Tuesday, Urich mentioned the possibility of federal funding coming in next month. There are still some loose ends and nothing is set in stone.

“That’s one of the reasons why right now we’re not making any recommendations to ask you to go forward with this we just want to wait one more month and see where we are,” Urich said.

While sales tax revenue is increasing Urich said restaurant and hotel tax revenue is still down. He said council members may not approve the 2020 budget until September.

The council voted unanimously to receive and file the new information.

