Peoria city offices to temporarily close to public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials in the City of Peoria have announced offices will temporarily close to the public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, due to rising concerns over the coronavirus.

City services will continue via phone and email, but no public access to the buildings will be granted, a press release states.

Mayor Jim Ardis stated, “Closing City buildings to the public is an important preventative measure to protect our staff while allowing us to continue our services. We are still available by phone or email to assist your needs. We thank the public for their understanding.”

The public is encouraged to do any necessary in-person business on Monday, Nov. 16 or Tuesday, Nov. 17. City Hall hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City staff will still report to work to handle daily business and requests from the public. The public will have to contact staff by phone or email. Departments and contact information may be found online.

The reopening to the public will be dependent on COVID-19 cases in the area.