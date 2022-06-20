PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Soccer looks to pick up a big win Wednesday night.

The soccer club hosts the Des Moines Menace, who are currently first place in their division while Peoria is in second place.

Peoria City manager Ruben Resendes joined WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois Monday to invite fans out to the game Wednesday night.

You can catch all the action at Shea Stadium in Peoria at 7:00 p.m. You can also tailgate starting at 5:00 p.m.

There is free parking. Game tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the gate or in advance online at PeoriaCitySoccer.com or Five Bars partner locations The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill, The Fox Pub and Cafe or Pour Bros. Craft Taproom.