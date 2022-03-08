PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement with Springdale Cemetery Tuesday.

Council approved the agreement unanimously.

According to city documents, the agreement will put Springdale Cemetery under the governmental oversight of the Peoria City Council, Peoria County Board, and the Peoria Park District Board of Trustees.

If the park district and the county board also approve the intergovernmental agreement, a Springdale Cemetery Management Authority Board will be created with five appointees from the city, two from the county, one from the park district, and one from the Springdale Historic Preservation Foundation.

The agreement is for 10 years, with an option to extend for another 10 years.

The vote will go before the Peoria Park District Board of Trustees on March 9, and the Peoria County Board on March 10.