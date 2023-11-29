PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A CityLink bus stop in Peoria was hit by a car earlier this week.

CityLink Director of Marketing Emily Watson stated that the crash occurred near University Street and Forrest Hill Avenue overnight on Sunday.

CityLink Director of Maintenance Steven Green stated that both the bus shelter and a utility pole were damaged in the crash.

Watson stated that the entire bus stop will need to be replaced, and Green stated that CityLink is looking for restitution and possible shelter replacement.

It is unknown when it will be replaced at this time.