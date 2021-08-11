Peoria Civic Center accepting submissions for ‘Stories Beyond the Stage’ campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center has started accepting submissions for its 40th-anniversary campaign Wednesday.

According to a press release, the civic center’s “Stories Beyond the Stage: Memories, Insights and History of the Peoria Civic Center” campaign will share a glimpse of the impact it has made on the community.

The Civic Center welcomes fans, event organizers, community leaders, current and former employees or anyone with a connection to the venue to share photos and stories

“We want to hear about your favorite concert memories or how your job at the PCC influenced your career. Did you attend a memorable charity event or host your wedding here? Does your family have a tradition of coming to the annual Farm, Auto or Home Shows? Your favorite buzzer-beater moment at a Bradley or Rivermen game. Did you help with the construction of the building? Everyone has story to tell, and we want to highlight how our building and events have made an impact,” said Beau Sutherland, Peoria Civic Center’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

Select submissions will be compiled into a 40th-anniversary book and shared on social media.

Submissions can be made online through Sep. 30, 2021.