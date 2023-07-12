PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center Authority announced that they are requesting proposals for the naming rights of the Civic Center Wednesday.

According to the proposal documentation, the chosen sponsor will be able to rename the civic center with a name of their choosing, subject to approval by the Peoria Civic Center Authority.

“The Peoria Civic Center Authority is excited about the prospect of sharing the venue’s success with a corporate naming partner,” Peoria Civic Center Authority Chairperson Yvonne Greer Batton stated. “The PCC is experiencing incredible momentum in terms of its premier events and entertainment, capital improvements, industry recognition, and regional patronage. This momentum would undoubtedly enhance a corporate brand, draw state/national attention, and allow both entities to be of greater service across the Peoria community at large.”

Interested sponsors will be able to hold the naming rights for 10 years beginning at the date the contract is signed, and will have the rights to renew the naming rights, subject to negotiations.

The proposals should bring a minimum of $500,000 a year to the Civic Center.

The sponsor will be able to place identifying signage inside and outside the civic center.

The full proposal request is available below: