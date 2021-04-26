Peoria Civic Center announces new shows, hoping to get back to “normal” in third quarter of 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The event calendar is starting to fill up at the Peoria Civic Center. Monday, the venue announced two new shows.

Sept. 9, comedian Jo Koy is bringing his Just Kidding World Tour to the Civic Center.

On March 24, 2022, celebrity chef Alton Brown will also stop in Peoria for his Beyond the Eats tour.

Rik Edgar, the general manager of the Civic Center, said he hopes both events will have 100% capacity.

“As long as we keep moving forward with getting people healthy and feeling safe coming to shows, we’re hoping to get back to normal by the third quarter. What we’re seeing in the industry is a slow uptick in people having confidence to come back to shows. So this is a really good time,” Edgar said.

Edgar explained that extra safety precautions will be in place at the venue.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale starting Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m.