PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is coming closer to closing a deal for the naming rights of the building.

According to Peoria Civic Center authorities, connections with businesses to choose a sponsor are still being made as no final decisions have been made yet.

The chosen sponsor will be able to rename the Civic Center with a name of it’s choice with approval from Peoria Civic Center authorities.

Along with renaming the building, the sponsor will be able to place identifying signage inside and outside the Civic Center.

Once a contract is signed, sponsors will be able to hold the naming rights for 10 years beginning at the date the contract is signed.

Authorities also said proposals should bring a minimum of $500,000 a year to the Civic Center.

The Peoria Civic Center announced it was accepting proposals for naming rights in mid-July.

“The Peoria Civic Center Authority is excited about the prospect of sharing the venue’s success with a corporate naming partner,” Peoria Civic Center Authority Chairperson Yvonne Greer Batton stated in July.