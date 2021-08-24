Peoria Civic Center COVID testing site will not reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Health leaders confirmed the Peoria Civic Center COVID-19 testing site will not reopen.
In an email sent Tuesday morning, Peoria City/County Health Department (PCCHD) Spokesperson Diana Scott said while the testing site will not reopen, the department is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to find a different location to host a new testing site.
Previously, PCCHD officials posted on its Facebook page that the testing and vaccination services would be offered at the Peoria Civic Center starting Monday, Aug. 23, which created confusion when the site was visibly empty.