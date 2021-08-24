Peoria Civic Center COVID testing site will not reopen

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is asking President Joe Biden to use emergency powers to keep the Byron nuclear power plant open until Springfield or Washington can enact new energy laws to help the financially struggling plant.

“The failure of leadership in Springfield has been astonishing and has now made the closures of Byron and Dresden imminent. Despite the fact that Congress is finally poised to pass my bipartisan legislation—the Preserving Existing Nuclear Energy Generation Act, which provides a financial credit program to these plants and others—the program would still take time to implement. And while such legislation would be able to help other struggling nuclear plants around the country, it is unlikely to be able to help Byron or Dresden as they are slated to close in the coming weeks.