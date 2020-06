BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) -- Researchers are continuing to uncover the long-lasting effects of COVID-19. Public health experts said they have been focusing on how to stop the spread of the virus but need more time to understand the many unknowns of the virus.

Currently, in some areas across the state, the recovering rate is increasing but Melissa Graven with the McLean County Health Department points out recovering from COVID-19 doesn't always mean people are OK.