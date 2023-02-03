PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend.

According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday.

Director of Sales and Marketing at the Peoria Civic Center Beau Sutherland said these events have big effects on the local community.

“You see it at the restaurants and the hotels, everybody that comes downtown and visits before they come to a big event here after they go to the event,” Sutherland said. “It certainly has a big impact on not only downtown, but the area as a whole.”

Sutherland also said that the Civic Center is in its busy season. They are expecting a sold-out Dr. Jordan Peterson show next week, and the upcoming IHSA Chess States Finals.

The Peoria Civic Center also wanted to remind guests about their clear bag, no re-entry, and cashless concessions policies.

More information on upcoming events is available on the Peoria Civic Center’s website.