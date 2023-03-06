PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– HARDY is on the road with “the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” and will perform at the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a press release, HARDY will be at the civic center on Dec. 1 along with opening acts Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will launch Aug. 31 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Vicic Coliseum and go through the rest of 2023.

“I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I’m honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I’m announcing my first arena tour. Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you’ve ever seen. See y’all out there.” HARDY

HARDY’s latest album, “the mockingbird & THE CROW” has topped seven Billboard charts.