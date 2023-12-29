PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- The Peoria Civic Center is hosting its 5th PNC New Year’s Eve Kid’s Countdown on Dec. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the exhibit rooms.

A parade, fireworks, and New Year’s ball drop will take place outside at 6 p.m.

The celebration will feature twenty activities such as, balloon twisting, face painting, pop-a-shot, superhero and princess photoshoots, and so much more.

“We’re hoping that the parents are going to have fun as well. There are things for parents to do. We have mini-golf, the pop-a-shot, we have Dagz boards.” said Heather Moland, marketing coordinator for the Peoria Civic Center.

Stage performances by Flynn School of Irish Dance, Communication Junction, Safari Joe, and Penguin Project will also be taking place.

With no admission fee to attend and concessions available, the goal of the celebration is to provide a family friendly event and avoid the downtown crowd happening later in the evening.

Sponsors for the event are PNC Bank. BetterBuilt, and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. For more information, visit PNCs New Year’s Eve Kid’s Countdown.