Peoria Civic Center is bringing back its annual family-friendly New Year’s Eve event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a year off, the annual New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown is returning to the Peoria Civic Center. It was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The free family-friendly event kicks off at 3 P.M. on Dec. 31 at the Peoria Civic Center. In addition to tons of food and entertainment, kids can enjoy face painting, balloon making, and more.

Beau Sutherland, sales and marketing director at Peoria Civic Center, said it’s a fun event to plan, and everyone is glad it’s back.

“Just being able to offer that to the community and have a fun family-friendly event that’s free. Its really what the holiday season is about,” he said. “Everybody was really excited and jumped on board immediately. The response was overwhelming, everybody wanted to be a part of it. It made our planning easy.”

The event is sponsored by PNC Bank.