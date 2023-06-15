PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is meant for the Peoria Civic Center to expand its entertainment options, specifically into genres such as hip hop, R&B and spoken word.

The $500,000 grant is to be used over the next year and concerts such as Monica and Black Violin were made possible due to the funds, performing in August and October respectively. Civic Center Authority Chair Yvonne Greer-Batton hopes this will lead to future opportunities.

“It’s important to us that we use this fund as a seed investment, and by that I mean it will continue to grow based on the success, so Monica comes in, Monica makes money for the Civic Center, we put money right back into that fund for attracting the next artist,” Greer-Batton said.

While the Civic Center has had a very successful 2023 so far according to general manager Rik Edgar, they still want to widen their reach.

“We’ve seen record numbers at concerts, so this is a time to buy in when we’re on the roll, and this is allowing us to even acquire more shows, because we’ve done more shows this year than we’ve done in any year in the venue’s history,” Edgar said.

Illinois state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth was also at the Civic Center, and said the grant will boost the local economy by having those outside of Peoria at hotels, restaurants, and other attractions.

Another hope with the grant is that Central Illinois residents can stay right at home for concerts, instead of going to Chicago or St. Louis.

“Any of those communities that are within a 45 minute drive, they’ll be able to come here and if you want, even spend the night and enjoy our Riverfront market and all the great things Peoria has to offer on the weekends, have a great experience, and get back home in less time than it would if you were to drive to Chicago and back,” Greer-Batton said.

The Civic Center also plans to create a committee to find and bring new artists to the venue.