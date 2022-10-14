PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is getting ready for its busiest time of the year.

The Civic Center will host an event during at least 40 of the next 60 days. Staff said ticket sales this year are on par with pre-pandemic levels.

First up, country superstar Luke Bryan will perform a near-sold-out show in Peoria this Saturday.

The Luke Bryan concert is the biggest country show in Peoria since Reba McEntire in March.

Staff said the ability to host large-caliber acts shows how versatile the Civic Center is.

“You don’t have to drive to Chicago to see your favorite act, we can bring them right here where you can go out to your favorite restaurant before and you can come downtown and enjoy what Peoria has to offer. So we’re just excited to be here and be able to bring everybody together,” said Kelsy Martin, marketing manager at Peoria Civic Center.

Martin said the Peoria Civic Center has a large variety of shows scheduled.

Luke Bryan’s concert begins at 7 P.M. on Saturday. Remaining tickets are available online or at the box office.