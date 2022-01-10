Peoria Civic Center ranked #70 top theater worldwide for ticket sales

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local theater has received global recognition. Entertainment magazine Pollstar ranked the Peoria Civic Center the 70th best theater in the world.

The ranking is based on ticket sales between November 2020 and November 2021. According to Pollstar, the venue’s theater sold 22,701 tickets during that time frame.

The Civic Center cracked the top 70, despite only being open for six months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The fact that we get kind of momentum off of a very minimal sample versus everyone else opening, most of them opening for a full year with no restrictions, kind of goes to show where the marketplace is in reopening. So it’s kind of exciting we were able to get on that chart,” said Rik Edgar, Peoria Civic Center general manager.

Edgar said the region’s support and quality of shows contributed to the honor.

“The lineup that we had once we opened back up. I mean we had Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, we had two sold-out Bert Kreischer shows, we had Blippi. We had shows that weren’t just selling, but they were selling at the top of the tours. What that showed was not only was Peoria ready to get back out, but they were ready to get out for the good stuff,” Edgar said.

The Peoria Civic Center theater was the 4th highest ticket seller in Illinois behind the Chicago Theatre, Rosemont Theatre, and Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.