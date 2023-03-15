PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center released a statement following the City of Peoria deciding to loan the Civic Center no more than $20.5 million Tuesday.

They released the following statement:

The Peoria Civic Center Authority is enthusiastic about the City of Peoria’s investment in the Peoria Civic Center campus. It improves our ability to welcome guests to experience quality arts and entertainment programming, sporting events, and conventions for generations to come. The Authority extends a special thank you to Peoria Mayor Rita Ali, City Manager Patrick Urich and the Peoria City Council for their service and commitment to improving the quality of life in our community. Peoria Civic Center

The money is expected to be used as part of the $47 million needed to advance capital improvement plans which include upgrading the ice plant, roof, and a new scoreboard, among other changes.