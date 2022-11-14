PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fan was ejected from the Peoria Civic Center following an incident with a wrestler this weekend.

It happened during a match between wrestlers Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre on Saturday. During the match, the performer Scarlett, who was ringside supporting Kross, had a drink thrown at her.

The incident led to a fan and what appeared to be members of their family being quickly escorted out by security and police.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the WWE event on Saturday, November 12. Fortunately, our Peoria Civic Center security team along with the Peoria Police quickly identified the individuals responsible and escorted them out of the building for the remainder of the show. While we were disappointed in the actions of a couple and the brief distraction they caused, over 4,000 enthusiastic WWE fans were treated to a very entertaining event.” Beau Sutherland, director of sales and marketing.

Peoria Police said no charges were filed, nor were any arrests made.

Scarlett, who is from Illinois, also took to Twitter to comment on the incident. It is unclear whether the comments were from Scarlett the character or the person.

Peoria Civic Center general manager Rik Edgar said the event on Saturday had the highest gross sales for any WWE show in Civic Center history.