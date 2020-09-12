Peoria Civic Center seeks $4M to keep afloat during pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A civic center in central Illinois is seeking about $4 million to keep afloat during the coronavirus pandemic that’s caused the facility to lay off staff and lose money.

The financial woes for the Peoria Civic Center began when the state ordered it shut in March due to the virus outbreak. The center has cut staff from 350 to 16 and Civic Center Authority Board Chairman Matt Bartolo says it’s “no secret” that they have a problem. The solution comes with a $3.8 million price tag. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar tells the Peoria Star Journal a group plans to seek funds from Peoria City Council this month.

