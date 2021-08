PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The parking lot of the Peoria Civic Center will once again become a COVID-19 testing site, and vaccinations will be available also.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 23 free tests and vaccinations will be offered. The site will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Peoria Civic Center is located at 201 SW Jefferson Avenue.