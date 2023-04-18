PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hard rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at the Peoria Civic Center later this summer, the facility announced on Tuesday.

The pair will perform on Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Benatar has been a force in the music scene since the early 1980s with hits like “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.” Giraldo, a producer and guitar player, has been with her much of the time, helping to produce and write songs.

The duo has had two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards.

They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and most recently have become Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.