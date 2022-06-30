PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A clinical site within the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is expanding healthcare services for the LGBTQ community.

Positive Health Solutions on Wednesday announced its expansion of clinical services to offer primary and gender-affirming care.

“We are excited to be able to provide these services in Central Illinois so that individuals no longer have to travel to Chicago or Springfield to get the care that they need,” said Lisa Roeder, director of Positive Health Solutions.

Roeder said 18% of the LGBTQ community avoids healthcare out of fear of discrimination. Now they have a convenient and compassionate place to go.

“We are pleased that our LGBTQ primary care clinic will be able to address the needs of LGBTQ youth, who are 2 to 3 times more likely to face depression struggle with their identity, and can’t find providers willing to serve them,” she said.

Roeder said the LGBTQ community is 8% of the population, about 50,000 individuals in Central Illinois.

Positive Health Solutions is located at Suites 901 and 904 at 222 NE Monroe St. in downtown Peoria.