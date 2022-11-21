PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria coffee shop is giving back to its employees in a unique way.

Café Santa Rosa in Junction City sources coffee beans from its own coffee farm in rural Colombia. In late October, the coffee shop hosted its annual health clinic for its farmers.

“If you work in the farm, rural areas, no one has health insurance so… they go to the doctor when they are extremely sick. They believe in natural teas, remedies, so health insurance in my country is non-existent for the majority of the population,” said owner Marta Vidal.

Vidal said they provided services from a dentist, dental hygienist, doctor and chiropractor to the farmers and their families. They provided health and dental services to nearly 80 people at $40 per person.

“We think it’s our social responsibility to give a hand, to help bridge the gap between the wealthy and healthy versus the poor and unhealthy,” she said.

Vidal said the average wage in Colombia is just $200 per month. If each farmer were to seek those services on their own, their out-of-pocket cost would be $160, and that’s if they can even find a doctor.

“Even though we pay decent salaries, they won’t be able to pay a doctor. They won’t be able to even go to the city to get a doctor because it’s a rural area. In rural areas there are no hospitals, no clinics, no prompt care, nothing,” she said.

Vidal said they have been hosting health clinics for nearly 10 years and there has been a marked improvement in their farmers’ health and outlook on life.

“It’s a great feeling, and I feel so grateful that we have support from all the Peorians to provide our farmers… and we’re making a difference in their lives,” she said.

Ten percent of Café Santa Rosa sales go directly back to the Colombian farm.

On Nov. 26, Café Santa Rosa is hosting ‘Salsa at Junction’, a salsa class taught by Abraham Ghantous, from Fit/Dance 309, followed by an evening of drinks and dancing.