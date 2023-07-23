PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of fans flocked to the Peoria Comic and Toy Show on the showroom floor of the Peoria Civic Center this weekend.

This year, the convention expanded, adding an extra hall and adding additional space for more fans and booths.

Event Coordinator John Wells said the con had multiple vendors from all across the country.

“We have vendors here from Seattle, we have vendors from Tennessee, we have vendors here from Michigan and Wisconsin. They came from all over to Peoria and Peoria came out to support us, so we really appreciate the local support,” said Wells.

Anthony Jones with the Funko Mafia is a Washington local who’s been collecting Funko pops for over a decade.

He said they have almost 10,000 bobbleheads in their collection that range in value.

“We brought a little something for everybody, there’s stuff from five dollars all the way up to some of our autographed pops that are by Chris Evans that go up to a thousand dollars,” said Jones.

Daniel Logan who played Boba Fett in the Star Wars prequel trilogy greeted fans and signed autographs.

Scott Parker dressed up as Spider-Man for the Con and compared comic conventions to sporting events.

“It’s like baseball games especially, just a shared love for the sport that brings everyone together to view it in one spot is the same reason for comic book fans and anime fans. It’s just a reason for people to get together and share stuff they’re into,” said Parker.

Quad Con will host another comic convention at Northwoods Mall on November 11-12.