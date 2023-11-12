PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The inside of Northwoods Mall in Peoria transformed into a comic convention over the weekend.

Quad Con partnered with the mall to bring the Peoria Comic and Toy Show for the 3rd year in a row.

Dozens of local comic and toy vendors set up booths selling their pop culture goods. They hold a bigger comic convention in the summer at the Peoria Civic Center.

Event director John Wells said holding the event in the mall brings in new people who may not have even known the event was happening.

“They’re really surprised and happy to see all these vendors spread out throughout the mall offering different things like comic books, art, we even have authors selling their books,” said Wells. “Then they’re like I gotta go check all these things out, so it’s very encouraging to see we’re almost getting these new fans to come to shows in the future.”

The Peoria comic and toy show will return to Northwoods Mall on February 17th and 18th.