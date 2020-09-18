Peoria Community Against violence promoting health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, Peoria Community Against Violence engaged neighbors with local resources, games and gifts.

There were about seven vendors present, including Peoria Friendship House, Heartland Health Services, Courtside Ministries and Peoria Grown.

The organizations promoted health while getting people out of the house.

“We’ve been under quarantine orders for so long and restrictions of where we can go and how long we can go so this is an opportunity that’s given everyone to kind of just get back to normal,” Andrea Miner with Heartland Health services said.

The event was held at the Taft Homes Pavilion. Dozens of people participated.

“We’re seeing a lot of increase in depression or anxiety and various things like that people need to have someplace where they can go and connect with the community and other people,” Lowell Beebe with Courtside Ministries said.

The vendors provided health information, personal protective equipment and fresh food.

“At this time, it’s really just easy to stay home and you know everyone’s probably not feeling the greatest right now and so especially a good to keep a good diet to help keep your health up especially when we can’t go out as much as we want to,” Acadia Munn with Peoria Grown said.

Peoria Grown is known for pop-up-produce. A representative with the non-profit said food pantries do a lot of good, but non-perishables don’t provide all the nutrients the body needs. They brought fresh fruits and veggies for people who may not have access. They delivered bags of bananas, peaches, broccoli and other produce straight to the doors of Taft Homes residents.

“Fruits and veggies is such a huge part of a healthy diet and especially with everything being in season right now to summer it’s a great time to get it out there to them,” Munn said.

Even with masks and social distancing, organizers said they still had a good time.

