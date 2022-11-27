PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria High School lost against Nazareth Academy in Champaign on Saturday for the state championship.

The Peoria Lions would miss the go-head two-point conversion, taking 2nd place in the state.

Community members gathered in the high school’s gymnasium on Sunday reflecting on the season’s highs and the team’s accomplishments.

Sandra Brown, a football mom, who’s been going to her son’s games for the last four years, said the coaches have had an incredible impact on her son both on and off the field.

“The coaches are like their fathers, your uncles, their brothers, and stuff, and the camaraderie is so awesome. As we said, they have no reason at all to hold their heads down,” said Brown.

Brown said her son learned to respect and discipline through playing football with the Peoria lions and expressed how proud she was of her son.

“We have raised a superhero, and there’s still more to come. Whatever he goes into in his life, we know that he would be great at it,” said Brown.