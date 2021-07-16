Peoria community members hold balloon release to remember teacher/dean

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than a hundred community members are paying respects and bidding farewell to a “beloved” Peoria teacher and dean.

Staff at Quest Charter Academy Middle School held a balloon release Friday evening in remembrance of Kerri Denny, the school’s Dean of Students and former District 150 teacher.

Denny’s family members said she passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 10.

Family, friends, co-workers, and students all came out, gathered on the school’s lawn, and freed purple balloons in her honor. Loved-ones said purple was Denny’s favorite color.

Denny’s former students said she left a lasting impact on them and said her memory will never be forgotten.

“She was a nice, respectful person, she cared about others,” Janae Lewis said. “She was a very loveable person, really she was sweet, she was nice, she kept me out of trouble, and we’ll miss her.”

“Ms. Denny was a caring, loving person, she was always happy, always,” Brayla Grant said. “She always wanted us to reach our goals and achieve for what we’re going for.”

“I used to go to her office every day just to get away from everybody because she was one of my favorite teachers, and I’m just going to miss her a lot,” Quantashia Beck said.

Denny’s family members said they appreciated so many people coming out to show their support.

Staff at Quest Middle School said she accomplished so much in such a short amount of time, and they’ll miss her greatly.